Today
Water Supply Presentation — Noon via Zoom, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Pullman. A presentation from Robin Nimmer and Paul Kimmell on the work of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee to identify and evaluate additional water supplies in the Palouse Basin. Visit lwvpullman.org for more information.
Tweens and Teens Blackout Poetry — 4:30 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., in Tekoa. Tweens and teens are invited to take part in a blackout poetry event. All supplies provided.
Thursday
Third Street Gallery — 4-7 p.m. Third Street Gallery, 206 W. Third St., in Moscow. The opening reception of the gallery’s newest exhibit, “Restoration.” The exhibit features 13 regional artists. This event is part of Moscow ArtWalk.
Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m. Various Locations. With 12 locations participating in the April ArtWalk, there are an array of places to go and things to do. The complete list of events can be found at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Friday
Reception for Ellen Veith and Jean Arnold —5-7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., in Moscow. The public reception for Moscow Contemporary’s second exhibit “Ellen Veith & Jean Arnold: A Conversation.” Exhibit will run through May 14.
Earth Day Celebration — 3-6 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. Join Inland North Waste for a free celebration of Earth Day with live music, kids activities, giveaways and more.
Saturday
Moscow Food Co-op Earth Fest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moscow Food Co-op parking lot, 121 E. Fifth St., in Moscow. There will be trivia, composting demonstrations and more activities.
Pullman Young Professionals Pub Crawl: 6-11 p.m. Check in is at Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Participating locations include Paradise Creek Brewery, Rico’s Pub, My Office Bar & Grill and Esti Bravo. Tickets are available at pullmanchamber.com/events/pubcrawl/.