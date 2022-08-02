“Despicable Me” — 1 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Part of the summer matinee series. $3 all seats.
Pullman National Night Out — 6-8 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 NE Reaney Way, Pullman. Free food, yard games and live music. Meet Pullman Police Department officers and learn safety information.
Moscow National Night Out — 6-8 p.m. Main Street, Downtown Moscow. Live music, raffles, safety information and free food. Meet Moscow Police Department officers and learn safety information.
Finding Affordable Colleges — 7-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Palouse Pathways event to help high school students find affordable options in higher education. More information at palousepathways.org.
Ukulele Players of the Palouse — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bishop Place Senior Living, 815 SE Klemgard St., in Pullman. Meet in the community room at the rear of the building. All abilities are welcome, music is provided and instruments are available.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Live performance from Blaine Ross. Chairs are recommended. Family Friendly.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus. Free showing of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” (PG-13) Snacks and chairs are encouraged.
Paradox at the Dahmen Barn — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Tickets available at the door only. Live performance from local band Paradox. Beer, wine and food available for purchase.