Today

“Despicable Me” — 1 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Part of the summer matinee series. $3 all seats.

Pullman National Night Out — 6-8 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 NE Reaney Way, Pullman. Free food, yard games and live music. Meet Pullman Police Department officers and learn safety information.

Tags

Recommended for you