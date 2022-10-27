Today

Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Room 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus. A conversation with Washington’s 5th Dist. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. Pizza and soft drinks provided.

Witchy Watch Party — 4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Movie starts at 5 p.m. Free crafting, pizza and a screening of a PG-rated Halloween movie. Winners of Teensy Terrors Short Story contest to be announced.

