Neill Public Library Food for Fines — Through Feb. 28, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene products will earn a waiver for overdue fines up to $10. All donations will go to Pullman Community Action Center.
Whitman County Food for Fines — Wednesday-Feb. 28, Whitman County Library branches. Donations of unopened and unexpired items will equate to $1 forgiven in overdue fines. All donations will go to local food banks.
Open Make at Moscow Public Library — 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. All materials provided for a new activity each week. Open to all ages, children younger than 8 must have an adult caregiver present.
“Indian Law in 2023” — 7 p.m. via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters welcomes University of Idaho assistant professor Neoshia Roemer to discuss impacts of recent and ongoing Supreme Court decisions on tribal issues. For details, see lwvpullman.org.
“Identity: What’s my crisis?” — 7 p.m. Community Congressional United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Available via Zoom at pullmancc.org. Free. Presentation on gender identity and LGBT terms in a safe and inclusive environment.