Today
“Sleeping Beauty” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Dr., in Moscow. Tickets $8-$12. Dancers of the Moscow Movement Arts Center will perform.
Bees and Beekeeping — 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Join beekeeper Mary Brodahl as she shares her expertise on bees including the supplies and equipment recommended. Free and open to the public.
Art Opening Reception — 5-7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., in Moscow. Two exhibits are opening: the works of Richard Wells; and “Picuun, I Am Water” which features Nimiipuu traditional fishing tools, canoes and photography.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” — 7:30 p.m. Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., in Pullman. After a two-year hiatus the Pullman Civic Theatre returns with a performance of Oscar Wilde’s classic.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and every Saturday through October on Main Street in Moscow. Agricultural products — crops, meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and food. For more, ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Troy City Park. The market’s opening day with live music, local produce, meat, eggs, hot food, baked goods, art and more. Market runs through Oct. 8.
Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., in Moscow. Free and open to the public. Bike helmets are available and a LifeFlight helicopter will give children the chance to sit in the pilot’s seat.
5K/10K Fun Run — 10:30 a.m. Paradise Creek Brewery-Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St. Suite C, in Pullman. Walk, run or push a stroller in a community fundraiser. Tickets available at pullmangoodfoodcoop.com.
Trail Grand Opening — Noon to 3 p.m. at the Judy’s Trail trailhead on McKeehan Road in Troy. A 1-mile trail along Big Meadow Creek and forested portions of the Judy Lalonde property. Free. All are welcome. For more, visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities/judy-trail.
“Montage/Melange” — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday, Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., in Genesee. A mix of regional contemporary artists, painters, sculptors, fiber artists, wood artists and clay artists. A two-day pop-up exhibit.
Camp Moscowanna — 4-8 p.m. downtown Moscow. Cost: $27-$67. Summer camp-themed block party. Tickets required for those age 21 and older to consume alcohol. For more: bit.ly/Camp-Moscowanna.