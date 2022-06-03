Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.