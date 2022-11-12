Veterans Remembrance Run/Walk — Registration starts at 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Course, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Free to attend. Any food donations will be given to local food banks. Run, walk or ruck to remember veterans.
Fall Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Holiday bazaar with handmade, homemade and vintage treasures.
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. More than 30 artisan vendors: produce, baked goods, fiber items, jewelry, art. Lunch by Mariana’s Tamales. Sales by Feronia Boutique in the Arts Workshop.
Scouting for Food Drive — 9 a.m. Pullman. Area Scouts will visit the Pullman neighborhoods to collect donations for local food banks.
Battling for Buddies Dart Benefit — 10 a.m. Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. All proceeds benefit UI General Amos Veteran Center and American Legion. 50/50 raffle, barbecue lunch, silent auction and live band.
Travel the Land of Sweets Fun & Fundraising — 3-5 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Handcrafted gifts, photos with Sugar Plum Fairy, gift exchange, costume contest. More information at moscowmovementartscenter.com.
“Vintique” and Gift Sale — 5:30-8 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Holiday market with vintage and handcrafted items, presented by S’Wheat Farm. Sip and shop. Drink credit included.
Harvest Dinner and Silent Auction — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20-25. Latah County Historical Society event presented by Gritman Medical Center. Soup, bread, salad and dessert, with silent auction proceeds benefiting McConnell Mansion Window Project.
Moscow Sister City Association — 4 p.m. Fiske room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Annual meeting. University of Idaho faculty Janine Darragh will discuss teaching and learning in places of crisis.
Vintique and Gift Sale — 5:30-8 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free. Holiday market with vintage and handcrafted items, presented by S’Wheat Farm.
National Pickle Day — starts at 9 a.m. Gesa Credit Union, 1170 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Pickle jars will be handed out to members to celebrate the new branch opening.
Palouse Speaker Series — 1:30 p.m. Whitewater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, University of Idaho campus. Portland State University professor emeritus of political science Mel Gurtov to discuss United States/China relations.
Native American Heritage Month Keynote — 5:30 p.m. International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Theda New Breast will give a talk titled “Walking in Two Worlds 1956-2022.”
Brown Bag Lunch — Noon, via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters has brown bag lunch on Shoreline Management Act study. For more information visit lwvpullman.org.
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University. Kiantha Duncan will discuss communities of color and democracy. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
Palouse Speaker Series — 3:30 p.m. Clearwater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, University of Idaho campus. Deputy consul general of the General of the Republic of Korea Hyon-sang Ahn will discuss United States and Korea relations.
Mary Clearman Blew Book Reading — 6:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free book reading, signing and celebration of Blew’s new book “Think of Horses.” Masks encouraged.