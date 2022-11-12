Saturday

Veterans Remembrance Run/Walk — Registration starts at 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Course, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Free to attend. Any food donations will be given to local food banks. Run, walk or ruck to remember veterans.

Fall Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Holiday bazaar with handmade, homemade and vintage treasures.

