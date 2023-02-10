Wild and Scenic Film Festival — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club. Films will cover local stories of Indigenous justice, salmon issues, environmental and climate justice and communities coming together.
Martin Luther King Jr Art and Essay Presentation — 9:30 a.m. LeCompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Presentation of the 10 winners of the Martin Luther King Jr. Art and Essay Contest.
Valentine’s Day Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road No. 3, Moscow. This event is adults only. Local vendors and artists.
Taste of Nepal — 5-7 p.m. International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Cost: $15 for students, $20 for general public, tickets on sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Performances, food and live music, organized by Nepali Student Association.
“Almost, Maine” — 7:30 p.m. Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Tickets at gladishcommunity.org. A series of plays about the power of the human heart.
Galentine’s Day Craft Night — 6:30 p.m. The Center at the Colfax Library, 110 S. Main St., Colfax. Cost: $15. Create a unique heart with wood nails and string. Reserve a spot at (509) 397-4366.