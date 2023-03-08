Moscow Garden Club Monthly Meeting — 12:45 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. Lovina Englund of Palouse Land Trust will give a talk starting at 2 p.m.
“A Dialogue Between Music and Nature” — 4 p.m. Kimbrough 101, Washington State University, Pullman. Fulbright scholar, musician and composer Yii Kah Hoe will give a presentation. More information at commonreading.wsu.edu.
Clearwater Fly Casters meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $21. Buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tom Lamar, executive director of the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, will be guest speaker.
Ukulele Sing Along — 7 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N Jackson St., Moscow. Sea shanties and celtic music for all ukulele skill levels. More information available at bit.ly/3SXEYC4.
“Newsies” — 7 p.m. Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. A performance of Disney’s “Newsies” from Pullman High School students. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and available at the door. More information at bit.ly/3L0fwdt.
Palouse Board Gamers Night — 6-11 p.m. Shari’s 121 Warbonnet Drive, Moscow. Event is free and purchases are not required. Open to all to drop in and play games. More information at facebook.com/PalouseBoardGamers.
Cabin Fever Spin In — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. A crafter’s circle, vendors, fleece sale, demonstration, raffle and a potluck. Suggested donation of $2 or potluck item.