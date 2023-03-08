Today

Moscow Garden Club Monthly Meeting — 12:45 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. Lovina Englund of Palouse Land Trust will give a talk starting at 2 p.m.

“A Dialogue Between Music and Nature” — 4 p.m. Kimbrough 101, Washington State University, Pullman. Fulbright scholar, musician and composer Yii Kah Hoe will give a presentation. More information at commonreading.wsu.edu.

