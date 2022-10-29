Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street, Moscow. Final market of the season. Costume contest at Friendship Square.
National Drug Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pullman at the Washington State University Student Recreation Center, 1105 NE North Fairway Road, and in Colfax at the Whitman County Sheriff’s Station, 411 N. Mill St., or the Rosauers Parking Lot, 632 N. Main St. Drop off old prescription drugs for proper disposal. For more information visit dea.gov/takebackday.
Harvest Festival — 3-10 p.m. Various locations throughout downtown Pullman. Treats, haunted house, costume contest and more. Full schedule at downtownpullman.info/events.
“The Haunted Cabin in the Woods” — 7-11 p.m. 745 Sixth St., Potlatch. $10 at the door. All proceeds go to the Cody Hendrix Memorial Skate Park.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m. Palouse, Wash. Open to those age 12 and older. Tickets $35. Cash only. Two haunted houses, zombie walk and more. More information at visitpalouse.com/haunted-palouse.
The Haunted Lodge — 7-11 p.m. Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 or $3 with a food donation. All food donations given to the food bank. All pet food goes to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
“Oh What a Fright” — 4 p.m. Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Palouse Choral Society presents a Halloween themed choral performance. Free for children 6-12 and for WSU/UI students. $20 for general admission. More information at palousechoralsociety.org.
St. Mary’s Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m. St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E First St., Moscow. A food bank donation is requested. Cookie decorating, face painting, cupcake walk and more.
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University Pullman Campus. Election norms and democracy. Pizza and soft drinks available.
“Political Communication and Misinformation” — Noon, Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Porismita Borah, associate professor at Washington State University, will discuss political communication and misinformation.
“The State of Our Economy” — Noon, via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters will host a panel to discuss local, state and national economies. Link available online at lwvpullman.org.
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University Pullman Campus. Natasha Hill, democratic candidate for Washington’s 5th Congressional District will answer questions. Pizza and soft drinks available.
Orchid Awards — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow Historic Preservation Commission presents awards for historic preservation. Cookies and drinks to be served.