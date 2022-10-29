Today

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street, Moscow. Final market of the season. Costume contest at Friendship Square.

National Drug Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pullman at the Washington State University Student Recreation Center, 1105 NE North Fairway Road, and in Colfax at the Whitman County Sheriff’s Station, 411 N. Mill St., or the Rosauers Parking Lot, 632 N. Main St. Drop off old prescription drugs for proper disposal. For more information visit dea.gov/takebackday.

