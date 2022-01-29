Send events for considerationto briefs@dnews.com
Today
Free ski Lessons: Members of the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will offer free ski lessons starting at 10 a.m. at the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area north of Harvard on Highway 6. Gear is not provided. Email palousedividenordic@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
Legislative update: Idaho Sen. Doug Nelson, D-Moscow, will deliver a Legislative update at 1:30 p.m. in Deary at The Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen, 307 Main St. All are welcome.
Calam Shriners Crab Dinner and Auction: 5-10 p.m. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $35. Fundraising dinner and auction for Latah County Shrine Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6.
Tuesday
Palouse Cult Film Revival 2022: A series of three movies, “Bleeders,” will be shown at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6) at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. The second and third movies will be shown Feb. 10 and 11. For cost and more info, see bit.ly/palousecultfilmfest22.
Friday
“Stretched on Your Grave” stage reading: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A free Zoom reading of Caroyln Murray’s play, sponsored by The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts. Directed by Toni Henderson-Mayers, the play is about secrets, family and friends, and three women bonding together over their past. Te register, go here: bit.ly/3IDr0iC
Also, this …
Honor an educator: The University of Idaho College of Education, Health and Human Services and Vandal Athletics want to honor K-12 educators at the Feb. 19 UI basketball doubleheader against Eastern Washington. Nominate an educator now at bit.ly/honoreducators.
Blind Date with a Book at Colfax Library: For the entire month of February, browse the display of wrapped up books and choose your favorite from the hints provided. Curbside pickup is available. All participants get a chance to get a $20 gift certificate to Serfes Foods with the return of the blind date rating card.