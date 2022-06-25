Today
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Jeeps and Java Meet — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Northwest River Supplies, 1683 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Coffee, donuts and raffle prizes from Quadratec, a Jeep retailer.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, State Highway 8, Troy. Vendor and performer applications accepted throughout the market season. Information at latahfarmermarket.com.
Art and Flowers — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Floral installation from local artists. Garden to table bakery from 9-11 a.m. and garden to table lunch noon-2 p.m. Reservations required for lunch. Visit bankleftgallery.com for more information.
Palouse Artwalk Artists Reception — 1-4 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., Palouse. Free.
Pullman Neighborhood Block Party — 2 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Hosted by 3 Forks Bike Shop. Events include a bike swap, ebike show, bike rodeo and s’mores.
Wine Expo — 4-8 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets $25 and available at latahcountyfair.com. A fundraiser for the Calam Temple of Shriners International, hosted by the Latah County Shrine Club. Live music, food and drinks.
Pride Celebration Picnic and Drag Show — 5-10 p.m. Mountain View Park in Moscow. Picnic is from 5-8 p.m. Yard games will be available and Love Shack Kitchen food truck will be on site. Drag show starts at 8 p.m. and is open to all ages. Reserve spot at inlandoasis.org.
Monday
Idaho Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m. until boxes are gone, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Boxes are free and no documentation is required. They contain a mix of dairy, frozen meats, produce and dry goods. Information: idahofoodbank.org/northcentral.
Maker Monday at the Colfax Library — 10:30 a.m. to noon. Colfax Library TEK Center, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Hands-on STEAM activities including creating working electronic circuits, designing keyboards or completing lego building challenges.
Movie at the Garfield Library — 12 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Kids are invited for a viewing of an ocean themed film. A snack will be provided.
Adult Ocean Trivia — 5:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Test your knowledge on all things ocean related. Prizes.
Tuesday
Kids on the Trail — 10-11 a.m. Judy’s Trail, across from Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Activities include guided nature walks, nature scavenger hunt, food web exploration and forestry health. Partnership between Idaho Firewise and Palouse Land Trust.
Extreme Science with Radical Rick — 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. A live science performance for all ages.
Emergency Essentials — 4:30 p.m. Potlatch Library Branch, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and the American Red Cross will discuss how to protect yourself, loved ones and home in case of a disaster.
Wednesday
Storytime with Pullman Firefighters — 10:30 a.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join Fire Chief Mike Heston and Pullman Firefighters for a story.
Dungeons and Dragons — 3 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Teens in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to play dungeons and dragons.
Fire Safety training — 6:30 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds classroom, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will give a talk on fire safety, utility control and a hands on fire extinguisher training.
Thursday
Rope Making with Tom Crooks — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Juliaetta Community Library, 205 Main St., Juliaetta. Learn how to make rope and take some home, part of the summer reading program.
Oceans of Trees, Plants and Flowers — 11-12 p.m. Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Summer readers can learn about honeybees and their relationship to pollinator plants from Charlene Purtee.
Entertainment in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Moscow East City Park. The Moscow Public Library and city of Moscow Arts Department have a evening of story time, extreme science with Radical Rick and the MAC band.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Local band MMB to perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Local shops will have Thursday specials.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus. Free screening of the movie “Galaxy Quest.” The movie is rated PG.