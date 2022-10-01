Today
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jackson Street parking lot, Moscow. Temporary move for University of Idaho Homecoming parade.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Today
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jackson Street parking lot, Moscow. Temporary move for University of Idaho Homecoming parade.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy.
Second Annual FOE Garage Sale — 9 a.m. to noon today and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday 123 N. Main St., Moscow. The Moscow Fraternal Order of the Eagles will have a garage sale. Used housewares, linens, home decor and clothing. All proceeds go to Christmas for Kids.
UI Homecoming Parade — Starts at noon in downtown Moscow with the future Vandal parade followed at 12:30 p.m. by the full university/community parade.
U-Pick Pumpkins at Eggert Farm — 3-6 p.m. Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, behind WSU Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center. Mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns available. No pets allowed.
Fall Festival BrewFest — 2 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $35 at the door. Craft beer from local breweries.
Sunday
Pizza and Conversations with Candidates — 4 p.m. Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut S., Genesee. Free pizza and meet Democratic candidates for Latah County and Idaho offices. Open to all.
Monday
Memorial/Awareness Walk — 4-7 p.m. WSU Pullman Mooberry Track and Field. Walk to remember and honor dating violence and stalking victims. Free. Put on by Associated Students of Washington State University and the Lauren McCluskey Foundation.
Parent Encouragement Group — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Second-floor Community Living Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Find support from other parents, learn about resources and connect with trained family mentors.
Tuesday
Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall on the Washington State University campus. James Curry, associate professor of political science at the University of Utah, will discuss polarization and gridlock in Congress.
Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 1 council members Benjamin, Parks and Dueben. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.