Today

Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh farm products, prepared foods and handmade arts and crafts.

Latah Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. ADA accessible, pet and family friendly.

