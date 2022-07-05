Today

Reptile Man — 1-2 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Join Zoologist and educator Scott Peterson in a show about the importance of all animals in nature.

Thursday

Music on Main in Pullman — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Join local musicians for a performance outside. Seating isn’t provided. Performance from Jon and Rand Band.

Entertainment in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Moscow East City Park. Free. Enjoy a storytime from the Moscow Public Library, performance from the Reptile Man and musical entertainment from Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs.

Screen on the Green — 9 p.m., Theophilus Tower lawn on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Free showing of “The Incredibles” (PG). Seating isn’t provided and participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks.

Tags

Recommended for you