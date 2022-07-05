Today
Reptile Man — 1-2 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Join Zoologist and educator Scott Peterson in a show about the importance of all animals in nature.
Thursday
Music on Main in Pullman — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Join local musicians for a performance outside. Seating isn’t provided. Performance from Jon and Rand Band.
Entertainment in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Moscow East City Park. Free. Enjoy a storytime from the Moscow Public Library, performance from the Reptile Man and musical entertainment from Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m., Theophilus Tower lawn on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Free showing of “The Incredibles” (PG). Seating isn’t provided and participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks.