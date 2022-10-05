Women’s Center 50th Anniversary Keynote — 7 p.m. Idaho Central Credit Union, University of Idaho, Moscow. Free. Ijeoma Oluo, writer and feminist speaker will speak in celebration of the Women’s Center 50th Anniversary. Registration required at bit.ly/3C3RqIG.
Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 2 council members Weller and Macoll. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.
“The Sound of Music” — 7 p.m. Logos Gymnasium, Moscow. Student production of “The Sound of Music.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $30 for a family of four or more. Can be purchased in advance at the Logos Secondary office, 110 Baker St., Moscow.
Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 3 council members Guido and Wright. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.
Panel on Pullman Hospital Bond — 7 p.m. View Room, third floor of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. League of Women Voters of Pullman and PEO Chapter FZ Care Committee will have a panel discussion on a proposed $27.5 million bond on the November ballot. Free and open to the public.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Moscow, Friendship Square.
Community Cider Pressing at Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Highway 8, Troy. Bring up to 50 pounds of apples to be pressed for free, live music and more.
Lauren McCluskey Race for Campus Safety — 9 a.m. Veterinary School Parking Lot, Washington State University, Pullman. Fourth annual race for campus safety. Register at laurenmccluskey.org.
Harvest Fest — 5-10 p.m. Downtown Garfield between California and Third streets. Live music, food, classic cars and farm equipment. Family movie at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Library.
Washington Idaho Symphony — 7:30 p.m. Pullman High School Auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Opening concert of the 51st season. Tickets at (208) 874-4162 or at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets.
Pizza and Conversations with Candidates — 4 p.m. Kendrick Grange Hall, 614 Main St., Kendrick. Free. Meet Democratic candidates for country and state legislative office. Free pizza and cookies.