Today

Women’s Center 50th Anniversary Keynote — 7 p.m. Idaho Central Credit Union, University of Idaho, Moscow. Free. Ijeoma Oluo, writer and feminist speaker will speak in celebration of the Women’s Center 50th Anniversary. Registration required at bit.ly/3C3RqIG.

Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 2 council members Weller and Macoll. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.

