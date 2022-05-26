Today
Library Storytime — 10 a.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. Join the Whitman County Library for an in-person storytime. Suitable for children ages 0-5. Storytime to-go packets available.
Know Your Status — noon to 2 p.m. Latah Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St., in Moscow. The North Idaho AIDS Coalition will offer free HIV/Hepatitis C testing. For more, visit northidahoaidscoalition.org.
Friday
Bike Safety Event — 3 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Learn the ins and outs of riding on two wheels and the importance of wearing a helmet, staying visible, using hand signals and more. For more information contact Kathy Isaacs at (509) 648-3319.
Summer’s Coming Paint Party — 6-8 p.m. Wild at Art, 118 E. Third St., in Moscow. Tickets are $40 and include the ceramic piece, materials and instructions. All ages welcome. Bahama Mama Margarita glasses will be available.
Open Mic Night — 6 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., in Moscow. Signups start at 6 p.m. Each set runs 10 minutes. All art forms welcome and the mic is a first-come, first-serve basis.
Saturday
Pet Item Yard Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1340 SE Old Pullman Road, in Pullman. The Whitman County Humane Society is having a yard sale for the excess pet items. For more, visit facebook.com/whitmanpets.
Monday
VFW Post 3913 Memorial Day Ceremonies — 8 a.m. in Kendrick; 9 a.m. in Troy; 10 a.m. in Deary, 11 a.m. in Bovill; and noon in Elk River. The Kendrick Veterans of Forgein Wars Post will be doing short ceremonies for Memorial Day at each of the locations listed. For more info, call (208) 289-5201.
Wall of Honor Remembrance — 2:15 p.m. at Bishop Place Independent Living, 811 SE. Klemgard St., in Pullman. The Wall of Honor will have photos of veterans and information on their branch and time served. Brief comments will be given by Navy veteran Steve Schlake.