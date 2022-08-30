Today
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors, music.
Wednesday
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh produce, crafts and prepared food.
Latah Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. ADA accessible and pet and family friendly.
Jess Walter: “The Angel of Rome and Other Stories” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Purchase of Walter’s book from BookPeople of Moscow guarantees admission to the event. Check bookpeopleofmoscow.com on Wednesday to see if tickets will be available at the door.
Thursday
Game Bird Foundation meeting — 6 p.m. Farm Bureau Board Room, 220 Farm Road, Moscow. Regular meeting of the foundation to discuss pheasants and chukar. For more info, go to thegamebirdfoundation.org.
