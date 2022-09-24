Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy.
Friends of the Moscow Library Fall Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Latah County Fair & Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Thousands of used books, including hundreds of children’s books. Last hour is a-buck-a-bag sale; bring your own bag.
Nerd Fest — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $2 or two cans of food. Buy, sell or trade collectibles and games. Donations go to the West Side Food Pantry.
Sunday
Palouse Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Picnic — 2-4 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Potluck picnic for all current and former volunteers and supporters to celebrate 30 years.
Monday
Idaho Foodbank distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free, no documentation needed. Boxes of fresh produce, frozen meals, dairy and dry goods. Available while boxes last.
Vandalize Moscow Window Painting — 2-5 p.m. Friendship Square, Moscow. Part of the University of Idaho Homecoming week events. Food drive begins at 3:30 p.m.
Inland Harmony Chorus rehearsal — 6:30-9 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. Open to female singers ages 12 and older. Membership is free through the holiday season. For more information, call (208) 892-9022.
Tuesday
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Final Tuesday Community market of the season. Home decor, plants, handmade crafts, beer, food and more. For more information contact agintern@latahcountyid.gov or call (208) 883-2267.
Wednesday
Climate Justice League walkout — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Speakers will start at 11:40 a.m. Sen. David Nelson and County Commissioner Tom Lamar are among scheduled speakers.
Make Art at the Library — 3:30 -4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children ages 8-11 are invited to make their own work of art. No registration required and the program is free and open to the public. For more information visit outreach@latahlibrary.org.
“Bright Spots in Addressing Indigenous Health Equity” — 4:30 p.m. Via Zoom. Gary Ferguson, of WSU’s Institute for Research and Education to Advance Community Health will discuss initiatives and research. The Zoom link is available at CommonReading.wsu.edu.
