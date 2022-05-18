Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 57F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.