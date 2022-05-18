Thursday
Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m., in Moscow. There are nine locations in this month’s ArtWalk and there will be visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. For the list of locations and artists, visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Pasture Management and Climate Resiliency — 6 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about good pasture management, including how grasses grow, creating a winter paddock, rotational grazing and managing small grazing areas. Free and open to the public. Register at tinyurl.com/m8d6m6e6.
Raising Chickens — 6:30 p.m. Endicott Library, 324 E St., in Endicott. Learn about raising chickens and where to get started with local experts Jana Mathia and Katey Schlomer, who will give a presentation on breed selection, habitat, care and life stages.
Friday
Moscow American Legion Open House — 6-10 p.m., 317 S. Howard St., in Moscow. Live music from 7-9 p.m. Join the Dudley Loomis Post 6 for a view of recent renovations and plans for future updates.
Saturday
Arboretum Associates Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Latah County Fairgrounds Ice Rink. Come early for the best selection.
Garfield May Day Celebration — The day starts with 6 a.m. breakfast in Garfield. Baking competition starts at 9 a.m. and a kid parade begins at 10:30 a.m. The day also includes a cake walk, lawn mower competition, basketball tournament, music, food and other vendors.
Bike Inspection — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Garfield. Bring your bike for a free inspection, and challenge your riding skills with an obstacle course. A partnership of the Garfield Library, 3 Forks Bike Shop, Palouse Alliance, Pullman Regional Hospital and Meter Foundation.
Sunday
Dog Day at Idler’s Rest — 2-4 p.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Join the Palouse Land Trust as it dedicates the Mark Anderson Memorial Pet Station. Onsite pet tag engraving and microchip coupons. For more information visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities.