Today
Community Garden Party — 5-7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free. Hallway gallery show, garden themed snacks and more. Gallery open through March.
Saturday
Saturday
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
MosCo Benefit Auction — 7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $25 and available online at moscowcontemporary.org. All proceeds to benefit exhibitions and educational programs of MosCo.
Valentines Dance at the Eagles — 8-11 p.m. Moscow Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Free. Open to all 21 and older. Live music and dancing.
TabiKat Productions Drag Show — 9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $8 in advance at Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow, and $10 at the door. Must be 18 or older to attend.
Wednesday
Clearwater Fly Caster Biennial Auction — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $17 for dinner, served at 6:30 p.m. Auction to benefit scholarship fund.
