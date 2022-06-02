Today
Free Yoga Class — 6:30 p.m., Hyperspud Sport, 402 S. Main St., in Moscow. Taught by Stephanie Frost. Beginners and intermediates welcome, bring your own mat and water bottle. Limited space available.
Music on Main — 6 p.m. at the Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Pullman High graduate Peter Smith to perform blues, jazz and soul music. Bring your own chair. Free. For more, visit pullmanchamber.com.
Friday
“Sleeping Beauty” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Dr., in Moscow. Tickets $8-$12. Dancers of the Moscow Movement Arts Center will perform.
Bees and Beekeeping — 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Join beekeeper Mary Brodahl as she shares her expertise on bees, including the supplies and equipment recommended for beekeeping. Free and open to the public.
Art Opening Reception — 5-7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., in Moscow. Two exhibits are opening: the works of Richard Wells; and “Picuun, I Am Water” which features Nimiipuu traditional fishing tools, canoes and photography.
“Importance of Being Earnest” — 7:30 p.m. Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., in Pullman. After a two-year hiatus the Pullman Civic Theatre returns with a performance of Oscar Wilde’s classic “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Saturday through October on Main Street in Moscow. Agricultural products — crops, meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and food. For more, ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 Highway 8 in Troy. The market’s opening day with live music, local produce, meat, eggs, hot food, baked goods, art and more. Market runs through Oct. 8.
Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastside Market, 1420 S. Blaine St., in Moscow. Free and open to the public. Bike helmets are available and the lifelight helicopter will give children the chance to sit in the pilot’s seat.
Trail Grand Opening — Noon to 3 p.m. at the Judy’s Trail trailhead on McKeehan Road in Troy. A one-mile trail alongside Big Meadow Creek and forested portions of the Judy Lalonde property. Free. All are welcome. For more, visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities/judy-trail.
“Montage/Melange” — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., in Genesee. A mix of regional contemporary artists, painters, sculptors, fiber artists, wood artists and clay artists. A two day pop-up exhibit.
Camp Moscowanna — 4-8 p.m. downtown Moscow. Cost: $27-$67. Summer camp themed block party. Tickets required for 21 and older to consume alcohol. More: bit.ly/Camp-Moscowanna.