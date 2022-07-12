Today
Cap’n Arr performance — 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Live performance as part of the summer reading program.
To-go STEAM activity kits — 2-6 p.m. Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Free to-go kits while supplies last.
Herbs and Their Abilities — 4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. Join gardener Meg Sutton and learn about different herbs and their abilities.
Thursday
Rendezvous for Kids — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today and Friday at East City Park in Moscow. Cost is $35 a child for both mornings or $20 for one morning. Open to children ages 3-12. Children can choose from activities like printmaking, musical instruments, weaving and engineering. Registration can be done online at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Popsicles with Friends — 11:30 a.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Part of the summer reading program.
Rendezvous in the Park — 4:30 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. Tickets $25-$50. Live music and a beer garden for attendees. Full performance scheduled available at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn on the University of Idaho Campus. Free screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Rated PG. Snacks and personal seating encouraged.
Friday
Rendezvous for Kids — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. Cost is $35 a child for both mornings (also Thursday) or $20 for one morning. Open to children ages 3-12. Children can choose from activities like printmaking, musical instruments, weaving and engineering. Registration can be done online at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Rendezvous in the Park — 4:30 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. Tickets $25-$50. Live music and a beer garden for attendees. Full performance scheduled available at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Saturday
Rendezvous in the Park — 4:30 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. Tickets $25-$50. Live music and a beer garden for attendees. Full performance scheduled available at rendezvousinthepark.com.