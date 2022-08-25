Poetry in the Park — 6 p.m. East City Park stage, Moscow. An evening of music and poetry readings. Seltzers and popcorn from the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.
Palouse Pride Film Festival — 6:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $10 and cover the screening of “Saving Face” and “Stage Mother.” More information at inlandoasis.org/pride.
Fridays at the Clock — 6:30 p.m. Bryan Hall Clock, Washington State University, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Palouse Choral Society. Outdoor summer concert series chorale and chamber choir performance at the foot of Bryan Hall Clock, between Bryan Hall and the Holland Library.
March to the Park — 11 a.m. Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Palouse Pride organizers will lead a march to East City Park, with the Pride Festival to follow in the park. Drag performers, entertainment, food and music.
Burgers, Brats and Music — noon, Kruegel Park, 705 SE Dilke St., Pullman. Tickets are $15 for children, $25 for adults. Live music from Andru Gomez. Supports Friends of Hospice.
Shakespeare in the Park — 2 p.m. Lawson Gardens, 705 SE Derby St., Pullman. Free performance of “Twelfth Night” by the Pullman Civic Theatre.