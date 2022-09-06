Today

Back to League Night — 5 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. No host bar, potluck dinner. League of Women Voters Moscow nonmembers are encouraged to attend, attendees should bring a covered dish or dessert to share.

AARP Idaho visits Moscow — 5-6:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Light refreshments will be served, provided feedback on potential messaging for the Legislature in January. Open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you