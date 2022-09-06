Back to League Night — 5 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. No host bar, potluck dinner. League of Women Voters Moscow nonmembers are encouraged to attend, attendees should bring a covered dish or dessert to share.
AARP Idaho visits Moscow — 5-6:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Light refreshments will be served, provided feedback on potential messaging for the Legislature in January. Open to the public.
Moscow Garden Club — Noon, 1375 N. Mountain View Rd., Moscow. First meeting of the year for the Moscow Garden Club, free and open to everyone interested in gardening.
Moscow Comedy Fest — Three night comedy show, Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Tickets start at $20. Includes comedians Brian Regan, Josh Johnson, Kristin Key, Monica Nevi, Grant Lyon, others. More information available at moscowcomedy.com.
UI Telescope Dedication and Star Party — 7-10 p.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Celebration of new 20-inch Dall-Kirkham reflector presented by UI College of Science. Take Vandal Trolley from Wallace Residence Center. Wear sturdy shoes, bring lawn chairs and water. Cloudy skies cancel the event.
Juliaetta Blackberry Festival and Classic Car show — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial Park, State Highway 3, Juliaetta. Presented by Juliaetta Community Improvement Association. FFA breakfast 7-11 a.m., firemen’s barbeque lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., music 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bake-n-flake completion 10 a.m. to noon, dachshund races 11 a.m. to noon, cornhole tourney 1 p.m.