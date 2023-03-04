Today

Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public vote for Moscow Renaissance Fair poster in the Fiske Room.

Moscow Gardening Club — 9:30 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. New member meeting to discuss the club and more.

Tags

Recommended for you