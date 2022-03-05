Today
“Crocodile Hungry” book signing: Moscow children’s author Eija Sumner will sign her book from 11 a.m. to noon at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Presented by Bookpeople of Moscow.
Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Shop locally grown and produce goods and local crafts. Vote for your favorite Renaissance Fair poster design in the Fiske Room.
“The Odd Couple”: 7:30 p.m. Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., in Pullman. A play about a clean freak and a slob who decided to be roommates. More info at pullmancivictheatre.org/.
“Mr. Burns A Post Electric Play”: 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday at the University of Idaho Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets are $8-$10 for general admission, University of Idaho students are free. For more info: bit.ly/36XpFFD.
Sunday
Uniontown Sausage Feed: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Uniontown Community Building. All meals will be to-go this year and delivered to cars on Washington Street. Menu includes homemade sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce and choice of pie. Cost is $15 per dinner payable by check or cash on site. PayPal purchase ($16) also is available. Please have correct cash, check or PayPal receipt ready upon pickup.
Wednesday
“Democracy and Social Media”: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, via Zoom. Presented by the Moscow League of Women Voters featuring Katie Blevins, Porismita Borah and Travis Ridout. bit.ly/LWVMSpF.