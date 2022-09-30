Latah AARP Candidate Forum — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. University Inn Best Western, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Lunch available at noon. Open to the public. Meet Legislative District 6 candidates.
Sacajawea Sculpture Dedicatication — 3 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center Tribal Lounge, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Sacajawea dollar coin model Randy’L Teton will speak about the sculpture and tribal perspective of Sacajawea’s story.
U-Pick Pumpkins at Eggert Farm — 3-6 p.m. Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, behind WSU Bear Research, Education, and Conservation Center. Mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns available. No pets allowed.
Washington State University Homecoming Pep Rally — 6-7 p.m. Flag Lane, on Stadium Way in Pullman. Celebrate WSU homecoming with the WSU Cheer Squad, Crimson Girls and athletes of WSU varsity sports.
University of Idaho Homecoming — Serpentine at 8 p.m. starting at the UI Golf Course. Bonfire at 8:30 p.m. in the ASUI Kibbie Dome parking lot. ICCU fireworks and drone show to follow at about 9:15 p.m.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jackson Street parking lot, Moscow. Temporary move for University of Idaho Homecoming parade.
Second Annual FOE Garage Sale — 9 a.m. to noon today and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday 123 N. Main St., Moscow. The Moscow Fraternal Order of the Eagles will have a garage sale. Used housewares, linens, home decor and clothing. All proceeds go to Christmas for Kids.
UI Homecoming Parade — Starts at noon in downtown Moscow with the future Vandal parade followed at 12:30 p.m. by the full university/community parade.
Fall Festival BrewFest — 2 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $35 at the door. Craft beer from local breweries.
Pizza and Conversations with Candidates — 4 p.m. Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut S., Genesee. Free pizza and meet Democratic candidates for Latah County and Idaho offices. Open to all.
Parent Encouragement Group — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Second Floor Community Living Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Find support from other parents, learn about resources and connect with trained family mentors.
Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall on the Washington State University campus. James Curry, associate professor of political science at the University of Utah will discuss polarization and gridlock in Congress.