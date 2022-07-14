Today
Crazy Days — Today through Saturday, downtown Pullman. Sidewalk sales and promotions by participating businesses. Presented by Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Pullman Association.
Rendezvous for Kids — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today and Friday at East City Park in Moscow. Cost is $35 a child for both mornings or $20 for one morning. Open to children ages 3-12. Children can choose from activities like printmaking, musical instruments, weaving and engineering. Registration at rendezvousinthepark.com.
To-Go Activity — 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Pick up the materials to make a sea creature.
Popsicles with Friends — 11:30 a.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Part of the summer reading program.
T-shirt Book Bags — 3 p.m. Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., Colton. Recycle an old T-shirt into a book bag. Shirt not provided.
Palouse PAWS at the Genesee Library — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Join Renee Piper and the Palouse Pet Partners. Part of the summer reading program.
Rendezvous in the Park — 4:30 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Tickets $25-$50. Live music and a beer garden for attendees. Full performance schedule available at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. every Thursday through September at Pine Street Plaza. Weather permitting. Live music from local bands.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, University of Idaho campus. Free. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Rated PG. Snacks and personal seating encouraged.
Friday
Rendezvous for Kids — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Cost is $35 a child for both mornings (also today) or $20 for one morning. Open to children ages 3-12. Children can choose from activities like printmaking, musical instruments, weaving and engineering. Registration at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Rendezvous in the Park — 4:30 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Tickets $25-$50. Live music and a beer garden for attendees. Full performance schedule available at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Potlatch Days — 6-10 p.m. Scenic 6 Park, 125 Sixth St., Potlatch. Races, scavenger hunt and free concert. More information at bit.ly/3z1NAzA
Saturday
Potlatch Days — All day across Potlatch. Breakfast from the Lion’s Club, parade, cornhole tournament, logging events and more. More information at bit.ly/3z1NAzA
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main Streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original-recipe cuisine.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, State Highway 8, Troy. Foods and crafts from Latah County.
Potatohead at the Moscow Farmers Market — 10:30 a.m. Friendship Square, Moscow. Live performance as part of the Moscow Farmers Market.
Rendezvous in the Park — 4:30 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. Tickets $25-$50. Live music and a beer garden for attendees. Full performance schedule available at rendezvousinthepark.com.