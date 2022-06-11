Today
Genesee Community Days — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at various locations in Genesee. Events include breakfast from the Genesee Knights of Columbus. Lunch and dinners option available during the day along with quilt show, car show, school tours, walking tour, turtle races and more. For more information, visit cityofgenesee.com/community-day.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Moscow on Main Street. Live music, food, produce, and artisans.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Troy City Park. Live music, seasonal produce and local artisans. For more information, visit latahfarmersmarket.com.
Critters in the River at Koppel Farms — 9-11 a.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm. Join the Palouse Conservation District for an exploration of the macroinvertebrates living in the South Fork of the Palouse River. For more information, email PalouseCD@PalouseCD.org.
Summer Reading Program Kickoff — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Open to kids ages zero to 17. Sailboat tours, a movie, pirate-themed crafts and storywalk.
Soundbathing at Idlers Rest — 11 a.m. to noon. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, Moscow. Nara Woodland of Brain Body Balance Sound Therapy will provide soundbathing meditations. Bring a yoga mat or blanket for comfort.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” — 7:30 p.m. Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. For ticket and show information, check pullmancivictheatre.org/tickets/earnest.
Sunday
Swedish Midsummer Concert — 2 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Free. Bigger Boat, an a cappella vocal group, will perform as part of the Cordelia Summer Music Festival. Refreshments after concert.
Make Your own Instrument — 11 a.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by BookPeople of Moscow, led by author Annette Bay Pimentel.
Thursday
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Jill Freuden to perform. Specials at Rico’s Pub and Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream. Thomas Hammer Coffee open until 7:30 p.m. and Mela Catering open at new location nearby.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn on the University of Idaho campus. “Spider-man: Now Way Home.” Free. Attendees are encouraged to bring seats, blankets and snacks.