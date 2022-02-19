Today (Saturday)
Winter Pullman Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brelsford WSU Visitor Center. The Market happens every third Saturday of the month and has locally harvested and handcrafted goods.
Drag Bingo: 6:30 p.m. at Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road in Moscow. Family-friendly set begins at 7 p.m.; mature set at 9 p.m. Cost is $10-$25.
Tuesday
“How to listen to Jazz”: 12:30 p.m. at the Haddock Performance Hall at the corner of Blake and Sweet avenues in Moscow. The Malcolm Renfrew Colloquium will have a presentation from a faculty quintet from the Lionel Hampton School of Music on the improvisation process in Jazz music. The presentation is free to attend.
Thursday
Family Science Game Night: 6-8 p.m. Palouse Science Discovery Center, 950 NE Nelson Court in Pullman. Free for the whole family. Math games and brain teasers and a puzzle exchange. Masks required.
“The Odd Couple”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW Nye St. in Pullman. Neil Simon play a neat freak and a slob who become roommates. Tickets available online at pullmancivictheatre.org.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring Jay Gandhi and Yacouba Sissoko. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Friday
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Upcoming
Beer, Brats and Banjos: 6 p.m. Feb. 26, Latah County Fairgrounds. 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost is $20. Dinner, live music, games and prizes. All proceeds support the Moscow High School FFA chapter. Tickets available atauctria.events/moscowffa or at the door.