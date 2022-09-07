Today
Moscow Garden Club — Noon, 1375 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. First meeting of the year for the Moscow Garden Club. Free and open to everyone interested in gardening.
Thursday
Today
Thursday
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Live music in downtown Pullman. Information: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Moscow Comedy Fest — Three-night comedy show, Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Tickets start at $20. Includes comedians Brian Regan, Josh Johnson, Kristin Key, Monica Nevi, Grant Lyon, others. More information available at moscowcomedy.com.
Friday
UI Telescope Dedication and Star Party — 7-10 p.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Celebration of new 20-inch Dall-Kirkham reflector presented by UI College of Science. Take Vandal Trolley from Wallace Residence Center. Wear sturdy shoes, bring lawn chairs and water. Event canceled if skies are cloudy.
Saturday
Juliaetta Blackberry Festival and Classic Car show — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial Park, State Highway 3, Juliaetta. Presented by Juliaetta Community Improvement Association. FFA breakfast 7-11 a.m., firemen’s barbecue lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., music 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bake-n-flake completion 10 a.m. to noon, dachshund races 11 a.m. to noon, cornhole tourney 1 p.m.
Vandal Pub Crawl — 1-5 p.m. Starts at Pour Company, 402 W. Sixth St., Moscow, and visits four other spots in downtown Moscow. Hosted by the Latah County Vandal Boosters. Cost $20, tickets available at VandalPubCrawl.eventbrite.com.
Wine Under the Stars — 7-9:30 p.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Live music, science demonstrations and more. Cost: $50. Tickets available at palousescience.net/fundraiser, while supplies last.
