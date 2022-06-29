Today
Storytime with Pullman Firefighters — 10:30 a.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join Fire Chief Mike Heston and Pullman firefighters for a story.
Dungeons and Dragons — 3 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Kids in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to play Dungeons and Dragons.
Fire Safety training — 6:30 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will deliver presentation on fire safety, utility control and fire extinguisher use.
Thursday
Rope Making with Tom Crooks — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Juliaetta Community Library, 205 Main St., Juliaetta. Learn to make rope and take some home. Part of the summer reading program.
Oceans of Trees, Plants and Flowers — 11-12 p.m. Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Learn about honey bees and their relationship to pollinator plants from Charlene Purtee.
Entertainment in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Moscow East City Park. The Moscow Public Library and city of Moscow Arts Department will present an evening of storytelling, science, and music from the MAC Band.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Local band MMB to perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. Local shops will have Thursday specials.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus. Free screening of the movie “Galaxy Quest.” Movie is rated PG.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original recipe cuisine. Live music.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, State Highway 8, Troy. Vendor and performer applications accepted throughout the market season. More info at latahfarmersmarket.com.
Triple Xtra Wide at the Dahmen Barn — 7-9 p.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Local musicians will perform a selection of jazz to contemporary charts. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.