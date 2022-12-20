Winter Solstice Stroll — 1 p.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Hot Cocoa and cider to drink while learning about the animals, plants and history of the preserve. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Dress for weather and wear sturdy shoes.
Cookie Baking Extravaganza — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Gingerbread, sugar cookies, gluten free options, for ages 6 and older. Presented by the Palouse Library.
Night of the Arts — 6 p.m. Troy Lions Hall at 415 S. Main St. Troy. A night of entertainment and food to raise money for the Troy Community Theatre Youth Apprentice Scholarship Program. For more information and tickets, go to troycommunitytheatre.com.
American Legion Christmas Party — 6-9 p.m. Dudley Loomis Post 6 American Legion, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. Evening of snacks, drinks, live music, dancing and games.
Festival of trees — Through Dec. 31, The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Decorated trees on display during library hours.
“Pamala Caughey, Unforeseen” — Through Dec. 31, Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Exhibit of a dozen large multipanel pieces and range of smaller works by the Caughey, a Hamilton, Mont., artist.
“Chosen Family” — Through Jan. 31. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Paintings of people and their pets by Holly Ashkannejhad in the Hallway Gallery.