Today
Spring Break at Colfax Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the TEK Center at the Colfax Library. Tiny programmable robots will be at the Colfax library as part of the spring break programing. For a complete list of events at all branches visit whitcolib.org.
Murrow College of Communication Symposium: 9 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Keynote will be given by Ann Curry, American journalist. More information at murrow.wsu.edu/sumposium/.
“Alien” at the Kenworthy: 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. The show is free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Moscow Film Society.
Thursday
College Exploration Course: 8-10:30 a.m. Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, in Pullman. Palouse Pathways invites high school students to attend their free workshop on how to find the right college for you.
Moscow Renaissance Fair Poster Reveal: 6 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., in Moscow. The 2022 Renaissance Fair Poster will be revealed and there will be signed posters available for a limited time. The complete collection will be on display throughout the Cafe and light refreshments will be served.
Saturday
Sweat for Vets: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pullman CrossFit, 370 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Competition entry fee is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. All proceeds will go to the WSU Veterans Center. For more information email sweatforvetswsu@gmail.com.
Moscow Hemp Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow. Free and open to the public. Craft vendors, live music, food trucks and cannabis activist speakers. For more information visit moscowhempfest.com.
Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow: noon to 6 p.m. Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. Masks required. Grand entry will be at noon and 6 p.m. Dances include: Men’s traditional, women’s traditional, outgoing royalty and honoring graduates.