Today
“Seeing! With Neil Degrasse Tyson” — 6 p.m. Washington State University Planetarium in Pullman. A tour of the May skies with a showing of the planetarium production. Tickets are $5 at the door. For more, visit physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium/.
“Peter Pan” Auditions — 6:30 p.m., Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., in Pullman. No acting experience required. Audition for a role in Pullman Civic Theatre’s production of “Peter Pan.” For more, visit pullmancivictheatre.org.
Wednesday
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., in Pullman. Variety of crafts, produce and performances.
Thursday
Library Storytime — 10 a.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. Join the Whitman County Library for an in-person storytime. Suitable for children ages 0-5. Storytime to-go packets still available.
Know Your Status — 12-2 p.m. Latah Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St., in Moscow. The North Idaho AIDS Coalition will offer free HIV/Hepatitis C testing. For more, visit northidahoaidscoalition.org.
Friday
Summer’s Coming Paint Party — 6-8 p.m. Wild at Art, 118 E. Third St., in Moscow. Tickets are $40 and include the ceramic piece, materials and instructions. All ages welcome. Bahama Mama Margarita glasses will be available.
Open Mike Night — 6 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 D. Main St., in Moscow. Sign ups start at 6 p.m. Each set runs 10 minutes. All art forms welcome and the mic is a first-come, first-serve basis.
Saturday
Pet Item Yard Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1340 SE Old Pullman Road, in Pullman. The Whitman County Humane Society is having a yard sale for the excess pet items. For more, visit facebook.com/whitmanpets.