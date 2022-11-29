Today
Karaoke and Timber Tuesday — 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Dec. 13 at Timber, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Karaoke starts at 8 p.m. and continues until closing. 18 and older until 10 p.m.; 21 and older after 10.
Wednesday
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 11:37 am
Today
Karaoke and Timber Tuesday — 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Dec. 13 at Timber, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Karaoke starts at 8 p.m. and continues until closing. 18 and older until 10 p.m.; 21 and older after 10.
Wednesday
Vandal Family Candlelight Vigil — 5 p.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Gathering in memory of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves. Administration lawn and online at uidaho.edu/remember.
Community Nights in Colfax — 3:30-5 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. Ornament decorating for the whole family. Ornaments will decorate the children’s library tree for the Festival of Trees.
Saturday
Winterfest — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Colfax. Compete in a 5K, take a Perkins House Vintage Christmas Tour, Festival of Trees and end the day with fireworks after the parade. More information at explorecolfax.com.
Appaloosa Museum Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. Free. Santa arrives at 10:15 a.m.
Holiday Arts and Craft Gala — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Artists from around the region will have handmade goods for sale. Homemade soup, bread and desserts available for sale.
Ongoing
“Keiko Hara: The Poetics of Space, Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” — Through Dec. 10. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition chronicling Hara’s woodblock printmaking.
McConnell Mansion-inspired Art — Through Dec. 16. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.