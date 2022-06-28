Today
Kids on the Trail — 10-11 a.m. Judy’s Trail, across from Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Activities include guided nature walks, nature scavenger hunt, food web exploration and forestry health. Partnership between Idaho Firewise and Palouse Land Trust.
Extreme Science with Radical Rick — 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. A live science performance for all ages.
Emergency Essentials — 4:30 p.m. Potlatch Library Branch, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and the American Red Cross will discuss how to protect yourself, loved ones and home in case of a disaster.
Wednesday
Storytime with Pullman Firefighters — 10:30 a.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join Fire Chief Mike Heston and Pullman firefighters for a story.
Dungeons and Dragons — 3 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Teens in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to play dungeons and dragons.
Fire Safety training — 6:30 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds classroom, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will give a talk on fire safety, utility control and a hands on fire extinguisher training.
Thursday
Rope Making with Tom Crooks — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Juliaetta Community Library, 205 Main St., Juliaetta. Learn how to make rope and take some home. Part of the summer reading program.
Oceans of Trees, Plants and Flowers — 11-12 p.m. Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Summer readers can learn about honey bees and their relationship to pollinator plants from Charlene Purtee.
Entertainment in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Moscow East City Park. The Moscow Public Library and city of Moscow Arts Department have an evening of storytime, extreme science with Radical Rick and the MAC band.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Local band MMB to perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Local shops will have Thursday specials.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus. Free screening of the movie “Galaxy Quest.” The movie is rated PG.
Saturday
Triple Xtra Wide at the Dahmen Barn — 7-9 p.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway in Uniontown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Local musicians will perform a selection of jazz to contemporary charts. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.