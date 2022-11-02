Wednesday

Soup’s On! — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Soup tasting event to benefit for Latah County Recovery Center. Tickets are $20, available online at latahrecoverycenter.org/contact-and-support-us/ or at the Moscow Food Co-op.

“Political Communication and Misinformation” — Noon, Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Porismita Borah, associate professor at Washington State University, will discuss political communication and misinformation.

