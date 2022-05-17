Today
Brown Bag Lunch — Noon via Zoom. Join the League of Women Voters of Pullman to discuss tools to aging in place with the executive director of the Council on Aging and Human Services. Zoom information can be found on their website at lwvpullman.org.
Wednesday
Stroke Question-and-Answer Session — 5:30 p.m. South Fork Public House, 1680 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Join Pullman Regional Hospital registered nurses to learn the warning signs of a stroke. Free and open to the public. Reservations can be made online at pullmanregional.org/education-engagement.
American Legion Post 52 Meeting — 7 p.m. Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St., in Pullman. The American Legion post in Pullman is having a meeting and invites the public to attend.
Thursday
Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m. various locations. There are nine locations in this month’s ArtWalk and there will be visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. For the full list of locations and artists, visitci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Pasture Management and Climate Resiliency — 6 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about good pasture management, including how grasses grow, creating a winter paddock, rotational grazing and managing small grazing areas. Free and open to the public. Register at tinyurl.com/m8d6m6e6.
Raising Chickens — 6:30 p.m. Endicott Library, 324 E St., in Endicott. Learn about raising chickens and where to get started with local experts Jana Mathia and Katey Schlomer, who will give a presentation on breed selection, habitat, care and life stages.