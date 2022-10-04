Today

Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall on the Washington State University campus. James Curry, associate professor of political science at the University of Utah, will discuss polarization and gridlock in Congress.

Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 1 council members Benjamin, Parks and Dueben. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.

