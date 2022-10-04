Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall on the Washington State University campus. James Curry, associate professor of political science at the University of Utah, will discuss polarization and gridlock in Congress.
Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 1 council members Benjamin, Parks and Dueben. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.
Women’s Center 50th Anniversary Keynote — 7 p.m. Idaho Central Credit Union, University of Idaho, Moscow. Free. Ijeoma Oluo, writer and feminist speaker will speak in celebration of the Women’s Center 50th Anniversary. Registration required at bit.ly/3C3RqIG.
Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 2 council members Weller and Macoll. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.
“Sound of Music” — 7 p.m. Logos Gymnasium, Moscow. Student production of “The Sound of Music.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $30 for a family of four or more. Can be purchased in advance at the Logos Secondary office, 110 Baker St., Moscow.
Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 3 council members Guido and Wright. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.
Panel on Pullman Hospital Bond — 7 p.m. View Room, third floor of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. League of Women Voters of Pullman and PEO Chapter FZ Care Committee will have a panel on a proposed $27.5 million bond on the November ballot. Free and open to the public.
Lauren McCluskey Race for Campus Safety — 9 a.m. Veterinary School Parking Lot, Washington State University, Pullman. Fourth annual race for campus safety. Register at laurenmccluskey.org.
Harvest Fest — 5-10 p.m. Downtown Garfield between California and Third streets. Live music, food, classic cars and farm equipment. Family movie at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Library.
Pizza and Conversations with Candidates — 4 p.m. Kendrick Grange Hall, 614 Main St., Kendrick. Free. Meet Democratic candidates for country and state legislative office. Free pizza and cookies.