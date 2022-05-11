Today
“Inland Northwest Immigrants” — 4:30-6 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adam St., in Moscow. Celebrate the opening of the new exhibit “Inland Northwest Immigrants: Newcomers to Latah County.” The exhibit will be on display through August.
Thursday
Donuts and Bingo — 1 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Play Bingo, socialize with friends and win prizes. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the St. John Library.
Friday
Idaho Native Plant Society Annual Sale — Online ordering for the annual White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society opens. Plants are available at whitepineinps.org. Pay online and pick up in person at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute.
“Beauty and the Beast” by Ballet Fantastique — 7 p.m. at the University of Idaho Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, in Moscow. Shows Saturday and Sunday as well. Tickets are $32.50 for adults and $27.50 for youth, seniors and students. Tickets available at festivaldance.org.
Adult Paint Night — 6:30 p.m. at LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., in LaCrosse. Cost is $10. Open to any skill level. Space is limited. Reserve a spot by calling (509) 549-3770.
Apparel Design Senior Showcase Finale — 5-8 p.m. at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., in Moscow. University of Idaho apparel design students Daisy Blowers, Madison Machen, Rachel Houte and Adrianna Kauffman are displaying their clothing designs. The designs are on display through Friday as well, during regular chamber hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Saturday
Magic Month Bird Walks — 8 a.m., Rose Creek Nature Preserve wildlife sanctuary in Albion. Walks also scheduled for May 14 and May 18. Registration is limited to five people per guide and is required. For more information visit bit.ly/MagicMonthBirdWalks.
Spring Fair, Open House and Plant Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Blvd., in Pullman. Shop and learn about gardening.
Family Paint Day — 10 a.m. Saturday at the LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., in LaCrosse. Cost is $10 per family. Space limited. Call (509) 549-3770 to reserve spot.
Rusty Nail and the Hammers: 10:30 a.m. at the Moscow Farmers Market. A Spokane classic rock band will play the Moscow’s Farmer’s Market. Shop the market starting at 8 a.m.
Bans Off Our Bodies: 2 p.m. East City Park, A rally for reproductive rights. Speeches, music and the opportunity to write letters to politicians and corporations to support reproductive rights.
Outdoor Photographer Workshop: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hyperspud Sports 402 S. Main St., in Moscow. Field trip to use what you learn is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $50 and space is limited. Contact Hyperspud Sports to register.