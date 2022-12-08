Today

Palouse Conservation Talk Series — 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required to receive the Zoom link at palousecd.org. Jennifer Boise, director at Palouse Conservation District, will discuss the history and future of restoration efforts at Koppel Flats in Pullman.

Light up the Season — 6 p.m. Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. Holiday parade, lighting of the tree and live music.

