Palouse Conservation Talk Series — 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required to receive the Zoom link at palousecd.org. Jennifer Boise, director at Palouse Conservation District, will discuss the history and future of restoration efforts at Koppel Flats in Pullman.
Light up the Season — 6 p.m. Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. Holiday parade, lighting of the tree and live music.
UI Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m. Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, University of Idaho Campus, Moscow. Free admission, donations will go to Lionel Hampton School of Music student scholarships. Concert will be livestreamed at uidaho.edu/live.
Latah AARP Meeting — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. At Noon, elected officials from District 6 and Latah County will speak to the group. Lunch is served at 11:30 and cost $16.
Local Authors at the Dahmen Barn — 5-8 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Local Authors Stu Scott, Keith Peterson, Paula Coomer, Malina Morgan and more will discuss their books and meet with fans. Books available for purchase, local food samples and holiday treats. Also Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Army-Navy Football Game watch party — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dudley Loomis Post 6, American Legion, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Open to all veterans. Beverages available.
Potlatch Christmas Parade — 5 p.m. Starting at Potlatch City Swimming Pool, 700 Ponderosa Drive, Potlatch. Theme is Christmas in America. Fireworks start around 6:15 p.m. at the Scenic 6 Park Depot.