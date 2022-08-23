Today
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors, music.
Wednesday
Today
Wednesday
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh farm products, prepared foods and handmade arts and crafts.
Latah Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. ADA accessible, pet and family friendly.
Path to College Night — 7-8:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. For ninth and 10th grade families. Free pizza and drinks. Presented by Palouse Pathways.
Thursday
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Main Street and Pine Street, Pullman. Information: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Poetry in the Park — 6 p.m. East City Park stage, Moscow. An evening of music and poetry readings. Seltzers and popcorn from the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.
Palouse Pride Film Festival — 6:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $10 and cover the screening of “Saving Face” and “Stage Mother.” More information at inlandoasis.org/pride.
Friday
Fridays at the Clock — 6:30 p.m. Bryan Hall Clock, Washington State University, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Palouse Choral Society. Outdoor summer concert series chorale and chamber choir performance at the food of Bryan Hall Clock, between Bryan Hall and the Holland Library.
Drag Bingo — 7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. First card starts at 7:30 p.m. Part of Palouse Pride from Inland Oasis.
