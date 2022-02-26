Today
Pullman Mardi Gras: Live music starting at 3 p.m. at Pups & Cups Cafe and from 5-6:30 p.m. at Manny’s Coffee House. There is a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gifts on Grand.
Beer, Brats and Banjos: 6 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds. 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost is $20. Dinner, live music, games and prizes. All proceeds support the Moscow High School FFA chapter. Tickets available at auctria.events/moscowffa or at the door.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring the Lionel Hampton Big Band with Joseph Doubleday and The Chris Potter Trio. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Monday
Soup and Pie Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. in Moscow. The Humane Society of the Palouse will offer slices of pie and bowls of soup to support their animals. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the door with cash, check or card.
Tuesday
COVID-19 discussion: “The COVID-19 Pandemic: Gritman Hospital’s Response and The Future of Local Public Health” is scheduled for noon via Zoom. The discussion will feature Gritman Medical Center President and CEO Kara Besst and Public Health - Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle. Find more information at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Shrove Tuesday pancake supper: 5-6:30 p.m. St. Mark’s Parish Hall, 111 S. Jefferson St., in Moscow. Meals will be delivered to the diners in their cars at the back of the church. Meals are free. To make a reservation, call (208) 882-2022 or email saintmark.moscow@gmail.com and indicate how many pancakes you would like.
Wednesday
Read Across America Day: 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Schaut’s Marketplace, 210 W. California St., in Garfield. Join the Garfield librarians for an afternoon full of activities in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday with storytime, games, snacks and prizes. Free and open to the public.
Feb. 5
“Crocodile Hungry” book signing: Moscow children’s author Eija Sumner will sign his book from 11 a.m. to noon at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Presented by Bookpeople of Moscow.
Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Shop locally grown and produce goods and local crafts.