Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 3 council members Guido and Wright. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.
Panel on Pullman Hospital Bond — 7 p.m. View Room, third floor of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. League of Women Voters of Pullman and PEO Chapter FZ Care Committee will have a panel discussion on a proposed $27.5 million bond on the November ballot. Free and open to the public.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Moscow, Friendship Square.
Community Cider Pressing at Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Highway 8, Troy. Bring up to 50 pounds of apples to be pressed for free, live music and more.
Lauren McCluskey Race for Campus Safety — 9 a.m. Veterinary School Parking Lot, Washington State University, Pullman. Fourth annual race for campus safety. Register at laurenmccluskey.org.
Inland North Waste Community Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Solid Waste Processing Facility, 3299 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Meet the team of goats, have an opportunity to operate the machinery and enjoy a free lunch.
Moscowbertfest — 4-8 p.m. in downtown Moscow. Beer, brats and live music sponsored by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce. Details and ticket information available at moscowchamberofcommerce.square.site/.
Harvest Fest — 5-10 p.m. Downtown Garfield between California and Third streets. Live music, food, classic cars and farm equipment. Family movie at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Library.
Washington Idaho Symphony — 7:30 p.m. Pullman High School Auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Opening concert of the 51st season. Tickets at (208) 874-4162 or at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets.
Pizza and Conversations with Candidates — 4 p.m. Kendrick Grange Hall, 614 Main St., Kendrick. Free. Meet Democratic candidates for country and state legislative office. Free pizza and cookies.