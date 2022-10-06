Today

Pullman City Council Ward Meetings — 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 190 SE Crestview St., Building A, Pullman. Residents can meet with Ward 3 council members Guido and Wright. For more info, see bit.ly/3Sqk9OU.

Panel on Pullman Hospital Bond — 7 p.m. View Room, third floor of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. League of Women Voters of Pullman and PEO Chapter FZ Care Committee will have a panel discussion on a proposed $27.5 million bond on the November ballot. Free and open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you