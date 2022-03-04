Today
Ren Fair poster deadline: 6 p.m. All submissions for the Renaissance Fair poster competition are due to Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St., in Moscow. Voting begins Saturday. For complete details, see moscowrenfair.org/media/poster_contest_2022.pdf.
Legislative town hall: 6:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Join Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, to discuss the legislative session.
Selected shorts at WSU Planetarium: 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., in Pullman. Join the planetarium for a tour of the March sky and a surprise selection of shorter fulldome productions. Tickets are $5 at the door, cash or check only.
“The Odd Couple”: 7:30 p.m. Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW. Nye St., in Pullman. “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon is a play about a clean freak and a slob who decided to be roommates. More info at pullmancivictheatre.org/.
Saturday
“Crocodile Hungry” book signing: Moscow children’s author Eija Sumner will sign her book from 11 a.m. to noon at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Presented by Bookpeople of Moscow.
Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Shop locally grown produce goods and local crafts. Vote for your favorite Renaissance Fair poster design in the Fiske Room.
Sunday
Uniontown Sausage Feed: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Uniontown Community Building. All meals will be to-go this year and delivered to cars on Washington Street. Menu includes homemade sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce and choice of pie. For details, call (509) 229-3021 or email ucbuildingevents@gmail.com. Cost is $15 per dinner payable by check or cash on site. PayPal purchase ($16) also is available. Please have correct cash, check or PayPal receipt ready upon pickup.
“The Odd Couple”: 2 p.m. Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW. Nye St., in Pullman. “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon is a play about a clean freak and a slob who decided to be roommates. More info at pullmancivictheatre.org/.