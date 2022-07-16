Today
Crazy Days — All day, downtown Pullman. Sidewalk sales and promotions by participating businesses. Presented by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Pullman Association.
Potlatch Days — All day across Potlatch. Breakfast from the Lion’s Club, parade, cornhole tournament, logging events and more. More information at bit.ly/3z1NAzA.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main Streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original-recipe cuisine.
Saturday Morning Cartoons — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Child-friendly animated shorts.
Yoga in the Cedars — 8:15-9:30 a.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Jessica Drago will give an all-level and all-ages yoga class. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, State Highway 8, Troy. Foods and crafts from Latah County.
Rendezvous in the Park — 4:30 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. Tickets $25. Live music and a beer garden for attendees. Full performance schedule available at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Sunday
Drag Brunch at Inland Oasis — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Open to anyone age 21 or older. Tickets are $15 for breakfast and a show. Tickets are available at Safari Pearl and online at inlandoasis.org/tickets.html.
Introduction to Native American Beading — Through Sept. 15. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Taught by Deborah Clairmont. Details, cost and supplies online at artisansbarn.org.
Monday
Maker Monday — 10:30 a.m. to noon Colfax Library TEK Center, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Hands on STEAM activities. Activities include Ozobot mini robots, Lego mindstorms, designing a 3D doodle and building challenges.
OceanScape Painting — 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., St. John. Free. Seating is limited/ Call Librarian Kathy at (509) 648-3319 to reserve a spot.
Wednesday
Teens and Tweens Oceanic Art — 10:30 a.m. to noon. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Tweens and teens ages 10 and older can make ocean-themed mixed media art.
Suds with a Scholar — 6 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. $12 for general admission, $10 for Latah County Historical Society Members. Topic: “Collecting Hanford’s History: Hanford Nuclear Program,” given by Robert Franklin.