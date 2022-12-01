Friday
University of Idaho Women’s Center 50th Anniversary — 6 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Free. Registration required, space is limited. Register at WC50thGala.eventbrite.com. Live music, food and no-host bar.
Saturday
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 7:25 am
Friday
Saturday
Winterfest — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Colfax. Compete in a 5K, take a Perkins House Vintage Christmas Tour, enjoy the Festival of Trees and end the day with fireworks after the parade. More information at explorecolfax.com.
Appaloosa Museum Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. Free. Santa arrives at 10:15 a.m.
Holiday Arts and Craft Gala — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Artists from around the region will sell handmade goods. Homemade soup, bread and desserts available for sale.
Pullman Holiday Fest — 4:15 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Fun run for children starts at 3:45 p.m. at the YMCA. Live entertainment, cookies and holiday selfie booths. Tree lighting at 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Foley Institute speaker series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, Washington State University. Visit from Washington Ninth Legislative district Senator Mark Schoesler and representatives Mary Dye and Joe Schmick. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided.
Ongoing
“Keiko Hara: The Poetics of Space, Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” — Through Dec. 10. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition chronicling Hara’s woodblock printmaking.
McConnell Mansion-inspired Art — Through Dec. 16. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society.
