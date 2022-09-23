MAMBA September Social — 5:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewery, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Meet Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association board members, become a member and see the first MAMBA/Hunga Dunga collaboration beer.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble — 7 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets available at festivaldance.org. International touring African American dance company will perform “Spiritual Suite” and “Four Journeys.”
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy.
Friends of the Moscow Library Fall Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Latah County Fair & Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Thousands of used books, including hundreds of children’s books. Last hour is a buck a bag sale; bring your own bag.
Nerd Fest — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $2 or two cans of food. Buy, sell or trade collectibles and games. Donations go to the West Side Food Pantry.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Picnic — 2-4 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Potluck picnic for all current and former volunteers and supporters to celebrate 30 years.
Idaho Foodbank distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free, no documentation needed. Boxes of fresh produce, frozen meals, dairy and dry goods. Available while boxes last.
Inland Harmony Chorus rehearsal — 6:30-9 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 322 E Third St., Moscow. Open to female singers ages 12 and older. Membership is free through the holiday season. For more information call (208) 892-9022.