Friday

MAMBA September Social — 5:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewery, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Meet Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association board members, become a member and see the first MAMBA/Hunga Dunga collaboration beer.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble — 7 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets available at festivaldance.org. International touring African American dance company will perform “Spiritual Suite” and “Four Journeys.”

