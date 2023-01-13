Palouse Patchers CASA Charity Sew Days — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Palouse Patchers will be sewing blankets for Court Appointed Special Advocates which gives the quilts to children in their case. More information at palousepatchers.org/newsletter. Also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Design Workshop — 5 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Free workshop on the online design tool, Canva. Will cover the basics of the program, how to make a new project, saving and sharing finished designs.
Free Ski Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse Divide, 39 miles northeast of Moscow on Idaho Highway 6. Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will be giving lessons on cross country skiing. Rentals available. Free parking, hot soup and drinks. You can find more information about the event and the club at bit.ly/3izM3v5.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers available to assist in repairing small appliances, toys, textiles and jewelry. For more information visit latahlibrary.org/events/repair-cafe-3-385.
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. “Racial Healing and Politics.” Spokane NAACP President Kiantha Duncan will discuss if political action can heal racial divides and reconcile past injustices. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
