Today

Palouse Patchers CASA Charity Sew Days — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Palouse Patchers will be sewing blankets for Court Appointed Special Advocates which gives the quilts to children in their case. More information at palousepatchers.org/newsletter. Also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Design Workshop — 5 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Free workshop on the online design tool, Canva. Will cover the basics of the program, how to make a new project, saving and sharing finished designs.

